Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Saturday, 14 June. The news sent everyone into a shock, leaving the industry speechless.Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking note on Sushant's demise. "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn't.""A part of my heart has gone with you and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will."Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput's demiseKriti was a close friend of Sushant and the two starred opposite each other in Homi Adajania's Raabta.