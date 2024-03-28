Kristen Stewart Would Star In a Marvel Film On One Condition

During the podcast 'Not Skinny But Not Fat', host Amanda Hirsch asked Kristen if she could see her playing Mary Jane Watson from the Spider-Man comic, the actor clarified that she does “like big movies because I like people to watch them when I’m in them”.

But she added that the “system would have to change. You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn’t happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it”. “But maybe the world changes."

Kristen continued, noting that if Barbie director Greta Gerwig asked her to star in a Marvel movie, “I would do it.”

Kristen is known for films Spencer and Twilight.