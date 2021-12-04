Krishna Shroff Opens Up on The Pressure of Being a Star Kid
Krishna Shroff speaks about the first time she hit the gym
Entrepreneur and fitness expert Krishna Shroff gets candid with The Quint about hitting the gym for the first time, the challenges of being a star kid and more. Krishna is the daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, and Tiger Shroff's sister.
Speaking about becoming a fitness expert Krishna says, "I was very active as a kid, but I clearly remember the first time I hit the gym. I was dealing with a bad breakup, and I got myself a gym membership and a trainer. The first day I entered the gym, I was really shy and scared to do anything. But now I feel I can walk into any gym, not just my own, and be as confident".
Krishna also recalls how she had experimented with all kinds of diets. "I have tried keto, low carb and everything that's out there. But diets can't become your lifestyle. What works best for me is portion control".
She opens up on the challenges of being a star kid. "So many people look at us and think, 'They have it so easy'. We do have a lot of privileges, but with that comes immense pressure. People feel they have a right to judge and criticise, whether we choose to be in the limelight or not. Initially, I did feel the pressure of trying to be someone I didn't want to become, but when I found my love for fitness, it gave me a certain sense of security & confidence", she says.
Watch the video for more.
