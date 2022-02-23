Celebrating the Inimitable KPAC Lalitha: Malayalam Cinema Loses an Iconic Actor

A Bundle of Contradictions

And yet, when the horrific abduction and sexual assault of a prominent actress rocked Mollywood in 2017, Lalitha was quick to spring to the defense of accused actor Dileep – for someone who went through a harrowing experience herself, failing to lend solidarity to the fellow-actress.

In that way Lalitha, the individual, was always a bunch of contradictions: she was a die-hard Communist, self-admittedly slavish as she would reaffirm in an interview in Manorama News, but an equally staunch Guruvayoorappan (Lord Krishna) devotee. Lalitha would defend her faith by invoking the likes of KR Gowri, and would take a swipe at fellow Communists who kept their devotion a secret.

KPAC Lalitha’s Oeuvre

For someone who started out young in movies, Lalitha constantly evolved to remain relevant throughout her career, hitting a high in the late-1980s and ‘90s, coinciding with the golden era of Malayalam films. Lalitha also made herself indispensable in character roles, forming a hit pair with actor Innocent, moving on from the likes of Adoor Bhasi, Bahadoor and Alummoodan.

Lending her voice to Vaikom Muhammed Basheer’s Narayani in Mathilukal (1990), adapted to screen by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, was a high point in her career, leaving a mark with just her voice. Her pairing with Mammootty albeit in a comical track in Kanalkattu (1991) was equally endearing, even as she teamed up with the talented Urvashi in many successful commercial ventures in the early-nineties.