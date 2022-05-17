Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married; Share Pics
'Congratulations Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker!!!! I love you guys so much,' Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now legally married and the couple has shared pictures from their intimate wedding in Santa Barbara, California. Kourtney and Travis both captioned the posts, “Till death do us part.”
Kim Kardashian commented, "KRAVIS FOREVER," and Kris Jenner wrote, "I love you." One of the photos is of the couple sitting in a convertible with a ‘Just Married’ sign. Kourtney also posted a picture of a cookie cake with ‘Mr and Mrs Barker’ written in frosting, on her Instagram stories.
Kris shared Kourtney’s post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations @kourtneykardash @travisbarker!!!! I love you guys so much!!!!”
Kourtney had announced her engagement to Travis in October in a social media post. E! News had reported that Travis proposed at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California on 17 October.
