Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Their First Child: Report

Kourtney and Travis announced their pregnancy in June at a Blink 182 concert this year.

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker reportedly welcomed their first child on Saturday, 4 November.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy in June at a Blink 182 concert this year. Barker was also performing at the event. The couple soon revealed that they were expecting a baby boy.

The news of the birth was first reported by People magazine on 4 November. Earlier in September, the Kourtney had urgent foetal surgery. The couple shared a post on Instagram to inform their fans about the same.

Kourtney wrote in her caption, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she added.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Italy in 2022. They are both the parents of six other children they had with previous partners.

