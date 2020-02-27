Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey File for Divorce

The couple, who co-starred in films such as Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles and Aaja Nachle, married in 2010 and have an eight-year-old son Haroon. Speaking about co-parenting their son, Ranvir told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Things are obviously not hunky dory but we have to be mature about our relationship and make sure it’s not hard on our child. As adults, we can deal with it, but he’s still in his formative years.” “We mutually agreed to take turns working so we didn’t have to leave him alone. My father is old and my brothers don’t live here so we don’t have much family support in Mumbai and I didn’t want him to grow up with the help,” he added.