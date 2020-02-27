Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey File for Divorce
Actors Konkona Sharma and Ranvir Shorey have filed for divorce after five years of separation, reported SpotBoyE. The couple first announced they were parting ways in September, 2015, by releasing a statement on Twitter. “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you,” tweeted Konkona.
The couple, who co-starred in films such as Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles and Aaja Nachle, married in 2010 and have an eight-year-old son Haroon. Speaking about co-parenting their son, Ranvir told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Things are obviously not hunky dory but we have to be mature about our relationship and make sure it’s not hard on our child. As adults, we can deal with it, but he’s still in his formative years.” “We mutually agreed to take turns working so we didn’t have to leave him alone. My father is old and my brothers don’t live here so we don’t have much family support in Mumbai and I didn’t want him to grow up with the help,” he added.
Shorey opened up about the separation at the trailer launch of his film Titli saying, “Yes, we have separated mutually. But I still believe in the institution of marriage. I understand because of my recent separation this question is coming up (of belief in marriage). But I don’t think the institution of marriage has anything to do in that. I only blame myself for that (the split).”
(With inputs from SpotBoyE)
