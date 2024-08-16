ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt & More React

Alia Bhatt has expressed shock and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Actor Alia Bhatt has expressed shock and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. On Wednesday night, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, raising serious concerns about the safety of women following the horrific incident.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia wrote, "Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed."

She also shared statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 report.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heart-wrenching poem on women's safety.

Posting a note on Instagram, actor Vijay Varma wrote, "At least, protect our protectors." 

Alia Bhatt has expressed shock and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.
Also Read

Vijay Varma to Play Matka King in New Web Series

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor  

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×