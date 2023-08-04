Kishore Kumar Birth Anniv: Why 'Zindagi Ka Safar' Remained Close to His Heart

On Kishore Kumar’s 94th birth anniversary, Subhamoy Das takes a close look at ‘Zindagi Ka Safar,’ one of the singer’s personal favourites and why this evergreen song narrating the saga of life and death remained close to his heart till the very end...

In 1979, at the peak of his musical career, Kishore Kumar was invited to perform at the historic Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, one of the most famous performance halls in the United States. It was not only an honour to perform at such a hall, but also a momentous occasion for Kishore Kumar as he was being felicitated by EMI Records.