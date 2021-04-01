Kirti Kulhari Announces Separation From Husband Saahil Sehgal

She added, "And the decision of 'not being with somebody' brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward... Always".

Actors Divya Dutta, Amrita Puri, Sayani Gupta extended their love and support.