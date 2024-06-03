Kiran Rao Says Advertising Job Helped Her Afford A Living In Mumbai, Not Films

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who is currently basking in the success of her film Laapataa Ladies, recently opened up about her journey before she entered the film industry. During an episode of the Cyrus Says podcast, Kiran recalled how working in advertisements provided her with financial stability in the initial days.

"I was essentially a gig worker. I'd take on jobs as they came, working as long as they paid, then I'd scramble to find the next, all while stressing about whether my savings would last and if I could cover my rent," Kiran said on the podcast.

When the host mentioned Kiran's about involvement in Lagaan and how it should have been financially rewarding, the filmmaker added, "Feature films didn't pay. It was advertising that paid me the money to live in Mumbai. With Lagaan, the first AD system kind of started coming in.”