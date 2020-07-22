Kim Kardashian Opens up on Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder
Kim took to Instagram to speak about her husband's mental health for the first time.
Kim Kardashian West has finally chosen to publicly address her husband Kanye West's mental health issues after a series of erratic statements by the rapper in the past few days.
Taking to Instagram Kim wrote, "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health".
Kim added that she understands Kanye is subject to "criticism" and his actions can "sometimes cause strong opinions and emotions". "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," she added.
"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.
Kim continued by saying that as a society we need to give individuals grappling with mental health issues the space they need and she urged the media to be compassionate. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most."
"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."
Kanye West had recently announced that he wanted to run for the President of the United States. During a recent election campaign, the rapper went into an incoherent rant, revealing that he wanted to abort his daughter and then broke down. More recently, Kanye deleted a series of tweets wherein he alleged that his wife Kim was trying to have him "locked up".
In his most recently deleted rant, Kanye tweeted that he has been trying to divorce Kim ever since her hotel meeting with rapper Meek Mill to discuss prison reform, a subject Kim has been advocating for some time. The meeting with Meek Mill, who is also an activist in addition to being a musician, was in 2018 - Kanye's tweet appeared to indicate that he suspects Kim of having been unfaithful. Kanye also accused Kim of "white supremacy" for having "put out a statement without (his) approval". Kanye also referred to Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un" in his tweets.
