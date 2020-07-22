Kim Kardashian Opens up on Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder

Kim added that she understands Kanye is subject to "criticism" and his actions can "sometimes cause strong opinions and emotions". "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," she added.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.

Kim continued by saying that as a society we need to give individuals grappling with mental health issues the space they need and she urged the media to be compassionate. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most."

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."