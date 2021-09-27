Arjun Bijlani Lifts the Trophy for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Takes Home Rs 20 Lakh
While Arjun Bijlani won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi was the first runner up.
The winner for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was announced during the grand finale on Sunday. After Rahul Vaidya was eliminated on Saturday, contestants Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh made it to the top 5. Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner and took home the trophy, a Maruti Swift car, and Rs 20 lakh.
Host Rohit Shetty announced that three contestants, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari, would perform the first task. While Vishal completed the task, both Shweta and Arjun couldn’t but the latter won by a slight margin.
In the second task, Divyanka completed the task 6 seconds before Varun Sood and proceeded to the finale. Finally, host Rohit Shetty declared Arjun Bijlani as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Divyanka Tripathi was the first runner-up.
Arjun Bijlani celebrated his win on social media. He shared a picture holding the trophy, with Rohit Shetty and wrote, “Thank you everyone for being so supportive throughout this journey. The real win is your constant love . bahut khush hoon . #KKK11 #KKKGrandFinale.”
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Darr vs Dare premiered on Colors TV on 17 July and was shot in Cape Town. The contestants for this season were Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill, and Sourabh Raj Jain.
