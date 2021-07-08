Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty, Nikki Tamboli & Others at Launch
Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, and Aastha Gill are also contestants on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi- Darr vs Dare'.
The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi- Darr vs Dare is scheduled to premiere on COLORS and Voot on 17 July. All the 13 contestants and returning host Rohit Shetty had been shooting the show in Cape Town for the past few months. This season's 'Darr vs Dare' theme is going to pit the contestants against their 'deepest fears and worst nightmares'.
Here are the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, including Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, and others, at the show's launch:
Aastha Gill
Anushka Sen
Nikki Tamboli
Rahul Vaidya
Sana Makbul
Shweta Tiwari
Varun Sood
Arjun Bijlani
Sourabh Raaj Jain
Vishal Aditya Singh
Rohit Shetty (Host)
Host Rohit Shetty, said in a statement, “This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is extremely special, as 7 years ago I started my journey as the host of the show in Cape Town and we are back in South Africa for a brand-new season."
He added that the 'thrill quotient' of this season will be at an all-time high. "The new season will have some action-packed and pain-inducing stunts that the contestants will have to endure. As the beautiful Cape Town turns into a battleground, the Darr Ke Warriors will be tested and scrutinized at every step of the way and only the real warrior will survive," he stated.
