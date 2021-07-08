Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty, Nikki Tamboli & Others at Launch

Host Rohit Shetty, said in a statement, “This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is extremely special, as 7 years ago I started my journey as the host of the show in Cape Town and we are back in South Africa for a brand-new season."

He added that the 'thrill quotient' of this season will be at an all-time high. "The new season will have some action-packed and pain-inducing stunts that the contestants will have to endure. As the beautiful Cape Town turns into a battleground, the Darr Ke Warriors will be tested and scrutinized at every step of the way and only the real warrior will survive," he stated.