Khar Property Case: Kangana Ranaut to Withdraw Suit Against BMC

Ranaut, along with the realtor RKW Construction had approached the Dindoshi Sessions Court against the BMC seeking a stay on the execution of the notice.



However, after the Sessions Court rejected her plea in December 2020, Ranaut approached the high court seeking a stay on the BMC notice for demolishing the 'illegal' portions in her property.



The Sessions Court ruled that Ranaut had indulged in grave violations of the sanctions plans, converting three units into a single one, covered the sunk, duct and common passage areas as per her own convenience and availed free FSI.



Terming these as serious, the lower court had ruled that these violations of the sanctioned plans required the permission of the Competent Authority (BMC), and hence rejected her plea for relief.