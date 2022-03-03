KGF Chapter 2: Trailer for Yash-Starrer to Drop on This Date
KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.
The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 announced that the highly anticipated film's trailer will drop on 27 March.
The production house Hombale Films tweeted a poster for the film and wrote, "There is always a thunder before the storm. #KGFChapter2 Trailer on March 27th at 6:40 pm.#KGF2TrailerOnMar27."
KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 and is directed by Prashanth Neel. The first installment followed the character Rocky, played by Yash. Rocky, born into poverty, plans to assassinate a gold smuggler named Garuda and once successful, becomes a powerful don.
The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, and Malavika Avinash.
KGF: Chapter 2 will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. It's slated to release on 14 April.
