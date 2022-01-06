Kerala Govt Requests SC to Extend Trial for Malayalam Actor Sexual Assault Case

The Kerala government has filed for an extension of the trial of the Malayalam actor sexual assault case. The government approached the Supreme Court to ask for an extension of 6 months considering the latest developments in the case. The trail was scheduled to conclude by 16 February.

Recently, filmmaker Balachandrakumar levelled some serious allegations against actor Dileep who is an accused in the case. The state has stated in its plea that the investigating officer believes these allegations need to be investigated further.