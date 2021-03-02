Kerala Actor Assault: SC Gives Court 6 More Months to Finish Trial

The trial had started in November 2019 and it was recently halted as the prosecution and the survivor had approached the High Court seeking to shift the trial to some other court. They had alleged that the trial court judge was being biased all through the trial. The assaulted actor had also alleged that the judge was insensitive but HC had denied the plea. They have also alleged that the judge was not properly recording the cross examination.



The government had approached the Supreme Court seeking the same. However the SC had denied the plea saying the allegations were unwarranted and it can affect the morale of the judge. Meanwhile following the issues with the trial court Judge, the first prosecutor had resigned.