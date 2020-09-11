Wish You Knew How Much You Were Loved: Abhishek Remembers Sushant

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor has taken to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput, saying he wished the late actor knew how much he was loved by fans. Kapoor also recalled memories spent with Sushant while filming Kedarnath. Along with the note is a video made of a collage of photos of Sushant with Abhishek Kapoor, his co-star Sara Ali Khan and others on the sets of the film.

The song Jaan Nisar plays in the background.