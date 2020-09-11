Wish You Knew How Much You Were Loved: Abhishek Remembers Sushant
Abhishek Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor has taken to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput, saying he wished the late actor knew how much he was loved by fans. Kapoor also recalled memories spent with Sushant while filming Kedarnath. Along with the note is a video made of a collage of photos of Sushant with Abhishek Kapoor, his co-star Sara Ali Khan and others on the sets of the film.
The song Jaan Nisar plays in the background.
"Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020). Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds.. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say 'jaane do sir, kaam bolega'", Abhishek Kapoor wrote.
Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on 14 June. He was 34. Currently, the CBI, ED and NCB are investigation the actor's death based on an FIR filed by Sushant's family.
