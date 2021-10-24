Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao Recreate Iconic 'Deewar' Scene on KBC 13
Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon, who star in Hum Do Hamare Do, will be guests on Amitabh Bachchan hosted KBC 13.
Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will join host Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 for the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode. Sony TV shared a promo of the episode which features Rajkummar and Amitabh recreating an iconic scene from the film Deewar.
Rajkummar asked Amitabh, “Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bungalow hai, gaadi hai. Tumhare paas kya hai bhai? (Today I have a building, property, bank balance, a bungalow, and a car. What do you have?)”
The dialogue was originally Amitabh’s, spoken to Shashi Kapoor, who in turn, says, “Mere paas maa hai. (I have a mother.)”
With a fun twist on the same, Amitabh Bachchan said to Rajkummar, “Mere paas Kriti Sanon hai. (I have Kriti Sanon).” In response, Rajkummar cursed and Kriti Sanon was left in splits.
In a separate promo from the KBC 13 episode, Kriti and Amitabh danced together. Amitabh had also shared pictures of himself dancing with Kriti with the caption, “…ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon!!!…aah...brought back those college and Calcutta days.”
Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will be promoting their upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do, also starring Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal. The film, directed by Abhishek Jain, follows Rajkummar’s character who needs to hire parents (Ratna and Paresh’s characters) to fulfill Kriti’s character’s wishes.
Hum Do Hamare Do is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.