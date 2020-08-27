Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Baby Girl ‘Daisy’

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloomâs new bundle of joy.â  â  âWe are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,â Katy and Orlando told us.â  â  âBut we know weâre the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.â  â  âAs UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDBâs arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your â¥ï¸ can bloom with generosity.â  â  Gratefully-â  â  Katy & Orlando.ââ  â  Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.