Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Baby Girl ‘Daisy’

Both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors announced the news on Instagram with a photo

Quint Entertainment
Published27 Aug 2020, 09:42 AM IST
Celebrities
1 min read
UNICEF account announced the news on Instagram with a photo.
i

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors announced the news on Instagram with a photo. The photo has the singer and actor holding the baby’s hand. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said in a joint statement.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloomâs new bundle of joy.â  â  âWe are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,â Katy and Orlando told us.â  â  âBut we know weâre the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.â  â  âAs UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDBâs arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your â¥ï¸ can bloom with generosity.â  â  Gratefully-â  â  Katy & Orlando.ââ  â  Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on

Also Read
‘Then We Were 3’: Anushka & Virat Pregnant With Their First Child
‘Then We Were 3’: Anushka & Virat Pregnant With Their First Child
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever".
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in a joint statement

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom first began dating in 2016 before announcing that they have split in 2017. They resumed dating in 2018 and got engaged in February 2019.

Also Read
Kareena and Saif Announce New ‘Addition’ to Their Family
Kareena and Saif Announce New ‘Addition’ to Their Family

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!