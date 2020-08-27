Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Baby Girl ‘Daisy’
Both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors announced the news on Instagram with a photo
Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors announced the news on Instagram with a photo. The photo has the singer and actor holding the baby’s hand. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said in a joint statement.
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever".Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in a joint statement
Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom first began dating in 2016 before announcing that they have split in 2017. They resumed dating in 2018 and got engaged in February 2019.
