Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting Their First Child
Popstar Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance actor Orlando Bloom, who is also father to nine-year old son Flynn with Miranda Kerr. The ‘Teenage Dream’ singer confirmed the news in an Instagram live session after the YouTube premiere of her new song ‘Never Worn White’. Dressed in a white dress, Katy turns to the camera at the end of the video and reveals her baby bump.
“I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other,” she said of her decision to announce her pregnancy with a music video.
Katy called her pregnancy “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep” and went on to reveal she is due this summer. “There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth – literally – but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, referring to her upcoming album. She added that she and Bloom can't wait for the arrival of the baby. “We're excited and happy,” she told her fans.
