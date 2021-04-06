Katrina Kaif Under Home Quarantine After COVID-19 Diagnosis
'I'm following all safety protocols,' she wrote on her Instagram story
Actor Katrina Kaif has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now under home quarantine, reported ANI in a tweet. Confirming the news, she shared a statement on Instagram, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors."
She expressed her gratitude for the 'love and support' adding, "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."
Katrina became the latest celebrity to contract the virus after Bollywood actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Vicky Kaushal also tested positive.
On the work front, Katrina's movie Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty was scheduled to release on 30 April but was postponed again due to rise of cases in Maharashtra. She will also appear in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The movie also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
