Katrina Kaif Makes 'Best Halwa Ever' for 'Chaunka Chadhana'
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on 9 December in Rajasthan.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned to Mumbai after their grand wedding on 9 December in Rajasthan. The couple have shared several pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremony. The new bride shared a picture of a bowl of halwa on her Instagram story and wrote, “Maine bnaya. Chaunka Chadana.”
The ‘chaunka chadhana’ is part of the ritual involving a new bride’s first time cook after the wedding. Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture of the dish and wrote, “Best halwa ever.”
Vicky and Katrina got married at Six Senses Fort in Barwara in Rajasthan in a private ceremony. The couple shared pictures from the event on Instagram with the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.