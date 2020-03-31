Katrina Donates to PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

Like her colleagues in the Hindi film industry, Katrina Kaif too has pledged to make donations to the PM-CARES Funds and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Although Katrina has not mentioned the amount, she shared in a post on her Instagram page will be donating to both the relief funds.

“I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world,” she wrote.