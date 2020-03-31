Katrina Donates to PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund
Like her colleagues in the Hindi film industry, Katrina Kaif too has pledged to make donations to the PM-CARES Funds and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Although Katrina has not mentioned the amount, she shared in a post on her Instagram page will be donating to both the relief funds.
“I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world,” she wrote.
While Narendra Modi instituted the PM-CARES fund for any coronavirus-like disasters that might happen in the future, Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of Maharashtra founded the CM-Relief fund specifically for mitigating coronavirus cases.
Katrina has been sharing several posts on how she is spending her time during isolation. In an earlier post made on 21 March, she urged people to help contain the spread of coronavirus by staying at home and following the guidelines issued by the state government. She also asked people to refrain from using public transport.
The caption to this post reads: “Be safe and take care of one another. Together let's help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone @cmomaharashtra_ @My_bmc @adityathackeray”
