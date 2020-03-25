Katrina Kaif Denies Signing Vikas Bahl’s Next Film

Bollywood bigwigs Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan are likely to collaborate with Vikas Bahl – who was accused of sexual harassment by a female member of his crew –on his next directorial venture, Mumbai Mirror had reported on Monday, 23 March.

Twitter was quick to call out the two stars on the collaboration, with many saying that #MeToo in Bollywood is a “sham.”

HuffPost journalist Ankur Pathak had condemned Katrina’s decision but later shared an update saying the actor has denied being a part of such a venture.