Katrina Kaif Denies Signing Vikas Bahl’s Next Film

Bollywood bigwigs Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan are likely to collaborate with Vikas Bahl – who was accused of sexual harassment by a female member of his crew –on his next directorial venture, Mumbai Mirror had reported on Monday, 23 March.

Twitter was quick to call out the two stars on the collaboration, with many saying that #MeToo in Bollywood is a “sham.”

HuffPost journalist Ankur Pathak had condemned Katrina’s decision but later shared an update saying the actor has denied being a part of such a venture.

Vikas Bahl’s film has tentatively been titled Deadly. The film is expected to be a ‘slice-of-life’ comedy. This is also the second film that Bahl is directing a film after he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018. He also directed the Hritik Roshan-starrer ‘Super 30’ , which was based on the life of math-whiz Anand Kumar.

Here’s what people had to say about this project:

