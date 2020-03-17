COVID-19: Here’s How Katrina, Arjun, Saif Are Social Distancing
The coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on the showbiz industry across the globe. While cinema halls have been shut down in several states of India, release dates and shoot schedules of movies have been postponed.
Let us take a look at how Bollywood celebrities are keeping themselves engaged during the self-isolation period.
Arjun Kapoor has taken to Instagram to write that his “Blue Ray cabinet is going to be a life-saver for the next two weeks”. The release of his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, has been pushed.
He shared some more photos of being “home alone” and missing work. However, the actor also said that now is the time to maintain social distance and keep oneself safe from the pandemic.
Kareena Kapoor, who has recently joined Instagram, is making full use of the social media platform during this time. She shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan in a white kurta, engrossed in reading. Another photo shows Kareena busy on her phone. “Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram”, the actor wrote.
Katrina Kaif believes in staying fit even while locked up at home. She took to Instagram to share videos of a few workouts with her fans. “Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can,” Katrina wrote.
Jacqueline Fernandez urged her fans to practice yoga and relieve themselves of the stress. She shared a couple of videos of her doing yoga on Instagram. “Stretch. Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!”, Jacqueline wrote.
Sunny Leone shared a photo of the entire family wearing masks. “A new era! So sad that my kids have to now live like this but it’s necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask Day 1...,” she captioned the photo.
Sonakshi Sinha shared a video of her sitting in a bench, enjoying a drink. “The kind of isolation id like to be in... always,” she captioned the video.
Varun Dhawan shared on his Instagram story that he will go live on Wednesday, 18 March, to interact with fans about how they are spending their self-isolation. The actor said that he is spending time with his family.
Dilip Kumar also took to Twitter to say that he is in complete isolation.
He also appealed to everyone to protect themselves and stay indoors.
