Kate Incident Beginning of Character Assassination: Meghan Markle

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opened up about the claims being spread by the gossip press that Meghan had made Kate Middleton cry during her wedding. Meghan said that that incident marked a 'turning point' in her relations with the royal family.

"Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan said, adding: "The reverse happened".

"Kate was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised," Meghan said.