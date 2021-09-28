Kashmiri Journo Claims 'Shershaah' Makers Used His License Plate On Militant Car
Kashmiri journalist Faraz Ashraf also shared pictures of his real car and the vehicle from 'Shershaah'.
Kashmiri Journalist Faraz Ashraf has alleged that Dharma Productions' latest film Shershaah had a vehicle which had his personal registration number. Ashraf added that the vehicle was used by militants in the movie.
Ashraf tweeted, “Since inception Bollywood have only produced propaganda movies against Kashmir, where till now they were showing kashmiris collectively as terrorists but this time they have gone too far in attacking me and my family.”
In the next tweet, he shared a picture of a car from the film Shershaah with the words ‘Car shown in movie’ below the picture of the “real car.” Both vehicles feature the same license plate number.
Ashraf wrote, “In the movie "Shershah" produced by @DharmaMovies @karanjohar have used my personal car registration number on the car which is being used by militants in the movie."
He further revealed that an advocate will be handling the case, adding that they will be holding a press conference on the matter soon. “Advocate @shamsubaid15 will be legally handling this case. It’s a request to media friends to highlight this issue. We will soon address a press conference also,” his tweet read.
Journalist Faraz Ashraf also shared the scene from the film which featured the car. He wrote that the move has led to 'safety concerns' for him and his family. "It is a threat to me and my family. I cannot travel in the car as feel safety concerns now due to the move. I have not given any permission to any production house to use the regd no. of my car."
Ashraf will also be filing a case against the production house, Dharma Productions, owned by producer and director Karan Johar.
"I now decided to fight against the @DharmaMovies @DharmaTwoPointO to stop the broadcast of movie in entire country. As they have copied my car regd no. and used in the movie. I am filing a case against the production house," Ashraf informed in a tweet.
Shershaah is a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani follows the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. While Sidharth essays the role of Captain Batra, Kiara starred as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.
The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, and released on Amazon Prime Video on 31 August. Amazon Prime had announced earlier in September that the film became the platform’s most watched film after its release.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.