'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Urvashi Dholakia Undergoes Neck Surgery

'Now I have been advised rest for 15 to 20 days,' actor Urvashi Dholakia said in a statement.

Actor Urvashi Dholakia, who rose to fame for playing the iconic character of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently underwent neck surgery after a tumour was diagnosed.

ANI shared the actor’s statement that read, “I had to undergo surgery as a tumour (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised rest for 15 to 20 days."

The actor’s son Kshitij Dholakia has been sharing videos and pictures of her recovery at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. He had shared a picture with her from the hospital room and wrote, "@urvashidholakia My superwomen (sic)".

Dholakia is also known for her roles in shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kahiin To Hoga, Chandrakanta, and Naagin 6. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Bigg Boss 6, winning the latter.

