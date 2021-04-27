Hina Khan Under Home Quarantine After COVID Diagnosis

Hina recently suffered a tragedy when her father passed away on 20 April due to a cardiac arrest. "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times," she wrote. The actress rushed back to Mumbai when she heard the news. She also clarified that her team will handle her social media accounts till she and her family mourn the loss.

After her health update, many celebrities reached out and wished for her well-being. Actor Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Praying for you and the family. Stay Strong HK." Hina's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Sahil Anand assured she'd recover soon, and said, "Plz take care of urself @realhinakhan ...my prayers are with you and your family and you will recover soon don’t worry."

Hina Khan is best known for her role in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She won multiple awards for both roles.