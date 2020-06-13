Ahead of the release of his film Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to start a tongue twister challenge. He tagged many celebrities including Kartik Aaryan.On the day of the release of the film, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to finally attempt the challenge but failed due to reasons he did not expect.In the video, Kartik Aaryan starts attempting the tongue twister but he is interrupted midway by his mother who tells him to stop what he is doing as he is slowing down the internet. Aaryan then tells her that this is important as Amitabh Bachchan has tagged him for the challenge. Aaryan’s mother then expresses her shock and disbelief at the fact, saying that Bachchan would never tag him.Then, Aaryan’s sister enters the frame and starts laughing when Aaryan explains to her that he was tagged in the tongue twister challenge by Amitabh Bachchan. The sister also says that Amitabh Bachchan might have tagged ‘Kartik Aaryan’ accidentally in place of ‘Karan Johar.’Take a look:Kartik Aaryan has shared the video with a tongue-in-cheek caption that reads, “Family is the biggest support system dey said #TwistedFamily #GulaboSitabo #TongueTwister @amitabhbachchan Sir @shoojitsircar Sir @ayushmannk”Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. It is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The screenplay is by Juhi Chaturvedi. One of the biggest releases of 2020, Gulabo Sitabo released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has bee received well so far and excited many viewers.Review: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Music Stands Out Amid The Usual Mediocrity We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.