‘Anushka Will Be Involved as an Actor, for Sure’: Karnesh Ssharma on Clean OTT

Talking about Anushka's involvement in Clean OTT, Karnesh said, "Anushka will be involved as an actor, for sure, but not as a producer or creative input. But always a well-wisher for sure. She is talented and one of the best out there."

Anushka Sharma had announced, on , that she would be stepping away from the siblings’ other venture, the production house Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka had released a statement informing that she wants to dedicate the time she has to her ‘first love’ acting.

“When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content,” Anushka’s statement read.