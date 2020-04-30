Always Looking Over Family: Karisma, Kareena Remember Rishi

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, 30 April, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67. Rishi breathed his last after he was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last night. Several actors conveyed their condolences on social media.

After his family put out a statement about his passing away, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and nieces Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, shared photographs of the legendary actor and fondly remembered him.

Riddhima wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you.”