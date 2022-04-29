Karisma Kapoor Has The Perfect Response to Fan Asking 'Will You Marry Again?'
Karisma Kapoor took time aside to respond to some fan questions.
Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and indulged in a fun ‘ask me anything’ session where she responded to some interesting questions. The questions ranged from what type of food she liked to who her favourite person is. Karisma answered all of her fans' burning questions with patience. One user was also quick to ask her if she would ever marry again and Karishma responded with a GIF of a confused person with the answer – ‘Depends!’
Karisma had tied the knot with Delhi based businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. But they are now divorced. The divorce was finalized in 2016.
Interestingly, she had posted a hilarious snap from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. The picture is of the Kaleera falling on her. She captioned it “Instagram VS Reality The Kaleera fell on me guys !” It is believed that if the Kaleera falls on someone they will be the next to get married.
On the work front, she is set to feature in 'Brown', directed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame. The film is backed by Zee Studios. It’s adapted from the book 'City of Death' by Abheek Barua. The book follows the story of a detective in pursuit of a psychopath.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.