Karisma, Babita Kapoor Visit Kareena's House Ahead of Her Delivery

Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim also visited the couple on Wednesday.

In August last year, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan announced they were expecting their second child. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said in a statement.

In a episode of her chat show What Women Want, Kareena spoke to guest Neha Dhupia about motherhood. When quizzed whether she and Saif had decided on names for their baby yet, Kareena said that the couple hadn't thought about it yet. She added that after the controversy surrounding their first child Taimur's name, they had decided to pick a name at the last minute and "surprise everyone".