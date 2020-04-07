After Sister Shaza, Actor Zoa Morani Tests Positive for COVID-19
After her sister Shaza Morani tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, 6 April, actor Zoa Morani has also tested positive for the virus. They are daughters of Bollywood producer Karim Morani.
Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March but showed no symptoms and Zoa had returned from Rajasthan in mid-March. While Shaza has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Zoa is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
According to reports, Shaza will be tested again after two days, and their immediate family and house helps are also getting tested. Earlier in the day, Karim Morani had said that both the daughters were under observation.
In an interview to SpotBoye, Zoa had said on Monday, “My sister Shaza got cold and cough and I got it the next day. It was a light fever and headache. Shaza got perfectly okay after 7 days but my symptoms continued. I had a cough too. We then decided that we should get tested. Strangely she who was asymptomatic has tested positive and I have tested negative.”
After undergoing a second test, Zoa’s results came positive, due to which she got admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She worked as an assistant director on Om Shanti Om and Halla Bol, and made her Bollywood debut with Always Kabhi Kabhi which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan.
Karim Morani is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan and has produced Ra.One and Chennai Express. He also co-produced Happy New Year and Dilwale.
(With inputs from PTI)
