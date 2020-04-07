After Sister Shaza, Actor Zoa Morani Tests Positive for COVID-19

After her sister Shaza Morani tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, 6 April, actor Zoa Morani has also tested positive for the virus. They are daughters of Bollywood producer Karim Morani.

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March but showed no symptoms and Zoa had returned from Rajasthan in mid-March. While Shaza has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Zoa is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

According to reports, Shaza will be tested again after two days, and their immediate family and house helps are also getting tested. Earlier in the day, Karim Morani had said that both the daughters were under observation.