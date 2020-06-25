As Karisma Kapoor turns a year older, wishes are pouring in from Bollywood. Sister Kareena took to Instagram to share an adorable video of the two sisters, from when they were young till date. “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever”, Kareena captioned the video.Malaika Arora shared some photos of the girl gang to wish Karisma.Malaika’s sister Amrita wrote on social media, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor To my unwavering,loyal ,strong voice of reason person ... we love you”.Madhuri Dixit wrote, “It feels like just yesterday that we did Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Had an amazing time. Many many happy returns of the day”.Calling Karisma an inspiration, Sonam Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you”.Tamannaah Bhatia, Riddhima Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor also took to social media to wish Karisma. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.