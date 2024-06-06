Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Manish Malhotra as She Attends Abu Dhabi Event

Kareena Kapoor recently attended the inauguration of Malabar Gold and Diamonds store at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi where she surprised fans with her dance moves.

She grooved to some of her popular songs as she addressed the crowd cheering her on. Kareena looked stunning at the event, donning a blush pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra.

The saree was gracefully draped and embellished with intricate mokhte pearls arranged in a Kashmiri leaf pattern. She completed her look with a clean high knot bun and massive ruby and diamond necklace.

She won the heart of her fans with her dance as her fans cheered for her.

Watch the video here.