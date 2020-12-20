Chase Your Dreams & Keep Your Chin Up: Kareena's Wish For Taimur

Along with the photos Kareena wrote, "My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake...

Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son... My Tim".

From Taimur's aunts Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, wishes poured in for internet's favourite kid on social media.