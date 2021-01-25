A Little Bit of Calm: Kareena Shows off Baby Bump While Doing Yoga
Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child soon.
Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, and the actor is making sure that she does not compromise with her fitness regime even during pregnancy.
Kareena, who recently launched the #PUMAxKareena collection, posted a few pictures of herself dressed in the brand's athleisure. Kareena shows off her baby bump as she practices yoga. "A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm. #PUMAxKareena, starting strong", Kareena captioned one set of photos.
Sharing another set wherein she is seen stretching, Kareena wrote, "Current Mood: Stretched to the max!" Malaika and Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor commented on Kareena's posts with lots of heart emojis.
Kareena had announced a pregnancy memoir on her son Taimur's birthday last year. The book, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', will be published by Juggernaut this year. "Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it," she had written on Instagram while sharing the news.
