A Little Bit of Calm: Kareena Shows off Baby Bump While Doing Yoga

Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, and the actor is making sure that she does not compromise with her fitness regime even during pregnancy.

Kareena, who recently launched the #PUMAxKareena collection, posted a few pictures of herself dressed in the brand's athleisure. Kareena shows off her baby bump as she practices yoga. "A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm. #PUMAxKareena, starting strong", Kareena captioned one set of photos.