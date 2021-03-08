Kareena Kapoor Shares First Picture of Her Newborn on Women's Day

Kareena shared a selfie holding her newborn baby in a post for International Women’s Day. 

Kareena Kapoor shared the first picture of her newborn child&nbsp;
Kareena Kapoor shared the first picture with her newborn child on social media on International Women's Day. She captioned it as, "There's nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves". The black-and-white picture shows Kareena cradling her son.

As soon as the actor posted the photo, fans and family showered their love. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "You're a rock...love you."

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February.

