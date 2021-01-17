Kareena Kapoor Shares First Glimpse of Her New Home
The actor and her family have moved into a new home in Mumbai.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her new home with fans. She posted a photo of what appears to be a part of a bedroom on Instagram. You can see a canopy bed, hardwood floors, a wall with family photos and French windows that open on to a spacious terrace with a little sit-out.
"Door to new beginnings," she wrote in the caption.
Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also posted a photo of the two of them on the bougainvillea-lined terrace. "New beginnings always special #specialevening #familylove," she captioned her post.
In an interview with The Times of India, Kareena Kapoor's interior designer shared a few details about her new home. She mentioned that it was located close to their old home but was being set up to accommodate Kareena and Saif's growing family. "It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone," she said.
Earlier Kareena had shared a photo of her celebrating her last few days in her old home at Fortune Heights with a sleepover with her sister Karisma and friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.
