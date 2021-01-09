Kareena Kapoor 'Reunited' With Her Girls In Pic
Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share a photo.
On Friday, Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share a photo with her close friends. The photo features sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla. Karisma Kapoor was missing from the photo.
Kareena captioned the photo, "Reunited Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor"
Take a look:
Socialite Natasha Poonawalla also took to social media to share the same photo. In the Instagram caption she wrote, "Can’t go through life without your flock, this is mine."
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla are close friends who often meet up to spend time with each other.
Kareena Kapoor is currently pregnant with her second child. Recently, she took to social media to share a photo with a cryptic caption that read, "I'm waiting..."
The comments section was flooded with supportive comments.
