ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor Reacts to Saif Ali Khan's First Look From 'Vikram Vedha'

Saif's first look from Vikram Vedha was unveiled by Hrithik Roshan, who also stars in the film.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saif Ali Khan's first look from <em>Vikram Vedha</em>.</p></div>
i

The first look of Saif Ali Khan from Vikram Vedha was unveiled on Thursday, 24 February. Kareena Kapoor is impressed with the look, and she took to Instagram to share a mushy post. "Husband hotter than ever. Can’t wait for this one" Kareena captioned the post.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan's First Look From 'Vikram Vedha' Unveiled on His Birthday

Hrithik Roshan's First Look From 'Vikram Vedha' Unveiled on His Birthday
ADVERTISEMENT

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 30 September. Saif Ali Khan's look was unveiled by Hrithik Roshan, who is playing Vedha in Vikram Vedha. Sharing it Hrithik wrote, "P.s : working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I'm going to cherish. Can't wait!"

Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film by the same name, which released in 2017. The film was directed by Pushkar and Gayathri and it starred R Madhavan.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×