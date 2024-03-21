'He Looks Like Me But Has Saif's Naughtiness': Kareena Kapoor On Her Son Jeh

During a recent interview with Filme Shilmy, Kareena Kapoor shared that when she's on the other side of the table, inquiries about Taimur and Jeh inevitably arise. She disclosed that her two sons take after their father more.
"Jeh just looks like me but he has Saif's naughtiness and Tim has Saif's sense of humor but he's a bit more reserved. Like he doesn't like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh's more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif."
She wrote in the caption:
"Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture ...But nonetheless...Happy Diwali lovely people...from our heart to yours ..."
Saif Ali Khan tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Together, they have two sons named Taimur and Jeh. Saif was formerly married to Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children, Sara and Ibrahim.
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor's latest appearance was in Jaane Jaan. Her upcoming project is The Crew, in which she stars alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.
