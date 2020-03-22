Kareena Shares Pics Of Saif And Taimur’s Janta Curfew Moment
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur, potting plants in their balcony. In the image, Saif and son Taimur can be seen dressed alike in white kurtas, dedicatedly adhering to their gardening duties.
She captioned the picture: " My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew "
This was the Khan family’s way of encouraging people to adhere to PM Modi’s Janta Curfew call for Sunday, 22nd of March from 7 am to 9 PM. The PM asked Indians to stay inside for a self-imposed curfew, also encouraging them to stand in their balconies at 5PM to clap and make noise for those on the frontline, battling the vicious coronavirus.
Maharashtra is one of the worst hit states of the country, where most places like shopping malls, restaurants, theatres are on a complete shutdown. The government has appealed to the nation to practice social distancing and stay home.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
