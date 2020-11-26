People Have No Job: Kareena Kapoor Speaks About Trolls
Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about maintaining work-life balance and how she honours her work commitments.
The third season of What Women Want is live, and The Quint caught up with host Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena says she has been enjoying working ever since the unlock phases started across the country.
"The time I got to spend with Taimur and Saif came as a silver lining, but there's only so long that you can be at home. You have to get on with work after a while and that's what I did," said Kareena.
Kareena says that she and the team will be conducting the third season via zoom calls. "That's the new normal and the whole world has adapted to this new style of working so we thought, why not?"
Kareena shot the first episode with Barkha Dutt. "I wanted to have Barkha on the show ever since the first season and we are so glad that we got her this time. It was wonderful chatting with her about journalism and reporting, which is such an important topic today," Kareena says.
Talking about shooting Laal Singh Chaddha while she was pregnant, Kareena says, "I am always told that I have ants in my pants, but that's not the case. I just love my job a lot and I like being at work. Had the pandemic not happened, we would have wrapped up Laal Singh Chaddha in April. It just so happened that I got pregnant and this pandemic happened. I had a commitment and I had to fulfil that".
Watch the video to find out more.
