People Have No Job: Kareena Kapoor Speaks About Trolls

The third season of What Women Want is live, and The Quint caught up with host Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena says she has been enjoying working ever since the unlock phases started across the country.

"The time I got to spend with Taimur and Saif came as a silver lining, but there's only so long that you can be at home. You have to get on with work after a while and that's what I did," said Kareena.