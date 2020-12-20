Kareena Kapoor Announces Her First Book, A 'Pregnancy Bible'
The book will be published by Juggernaut books next year.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to pen her first book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. It will be a comprehensive guide to pregnancy and will be published next year.
Kareena shared the news on her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday on Sunday, 20 December.
"Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," she wrote on Instagram. Kareena also attached a photo of what seems to be the cover of her book and gave us a little insight into what the book will focus on.
"The 'Pregnancy Bible' will describe medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms, and include the actress' tips on everything from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery", read an excerpt from the cover.
The cover also features a quote by Kareena.
"I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies, and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. The subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women".Kareena Kapoor Khan, Actor
Kareena and Saif had their first child Taimur in 2016. The couple is currently expecting their second baby.
