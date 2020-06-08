A few days after governments of different states allowed outdoor activities to resume following a lockdown of over two months, a crowd gathered at Mumbai’s Marine Drive, turning a deaf ear to social distancing. On Sunday, 7 June, photos have surfaced on social media of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur taking a stroll on Marine Drive. Both Kareena and Saif can be seen wearing masks and taking in the cool breeze of the sea.Kareena Shares Unseen Pic of Her Parents, RD Burman, Rishi KapoorSince she joined Instagram, Kareena has been quite active on social media. She keeps sharing what she and her family are up to during this lockdown. From Taimur’s painting to Saif trying to give his son a haircut, Kareena’s Insta is full of light moments.Kareena Kapoor, Homi Adajania Share Their Memories of Irrfan Khan We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.